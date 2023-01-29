Hoodlums on Saturday attacked the Presidential Campaign Committee office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa, Osun State.

The spokesperson for the APC PCC in the state, Remi Omowaiye, said the hoodlums, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded the office around 9 a.m., shooting sporadically.

Mr Omowaiye said campaign billboards of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were destroyed.

He also said the CCTV cameras installed outside the building, window glasses of the building were broken and solar panels mounted within the building were also destroyed.

“There has been tension since the judgement was declared. But today, one of the thugs who attacked me in the market last year, led the thugs back to our office. They vandalised our office. They destroyed cameras and solar panels in the office,” he said.

“They could not gain access to the office because we had erected a burglary, so they were only able to break the window glass and also destroy the solar and camera within the office,” he noted.

Mr Omowaiye alleged that the attack was carried out by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The attack was carried out by members of the PDP, people saw them when they were passing and we have some other videos that we are going to make available to security operatives,” he said.

He said the incident had been reported to the police and the security officers had visited the scene for inspection.

“Immediately it happened, I called the police, the DPO of state division immediately mobilized his team to the place but by the time they arrived at the office, those hoodlums had already left,” he added

But, Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, said no attack was carried out.

“I have asked and made enquiries from all the authorities in Ilesa, even the CP had made enquiry, nothing of such happened,” she said.

“The only TinubuShettima campaign office we know is in Osogbo, we are not aware that any TinubuShettima campaign office is in Ilesa.”

