The court has disqualified the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Anambra Central District in Anambra State, Victor Umeh, from taking part in the 2023 senatorial election in the district.

The election is less than one month from today (Sunday).

Mr Umeh, who confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Sunday, said the Federal High Court, Awka, gave the judgement against him based on a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Uche Ekwunife.

He rejected the judgement and vowed to appeal it.

The plaintiffs, according to him, lacked the locus standi to challenge his nomination.

“I elected to issue this statement to reduce the palpable anxiety gripping a broad spectrum of the Anambra Central people and many Nigerians.

“I have read this morning, the judgment, and without going deep into the details of the Judgment, I wish to let the public know that I am completely dissatisfied with the judgment and reject the same,” Mr Umeh said.

Mr Umeh said the judge, Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, had earlier dismissed the suit filed by a senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, and the Young Progressives Party which challenged the nomination of Chris Azubogu as the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South District for lack of locus.

He wondered why the judge would hand down a different judgement on a matter that is similar.

“My lawyers and those of the LP have been instructed to file appeals against the judgment. I thank my numerous supporters and well-wishers and I urge all to remain calm. I have confidence that the Court of Appeal will redress the wrong,” he said.

Justice Nganjiwa on 27 January disqualified Mr Umeh on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, saying that there was no evidence that his resignation letter was received by the APGA.

The court held that Mr Umeh’s name was still in the membership register of APGA as of 30 September 2022 when he contested the party’s primary.

(NAN)

