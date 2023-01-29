President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Yusha’u Ahmed as the Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday that Mr Ahmed will officially be assuming office as the new DG Monday.

Mr Megwa noted that the Brigadier-General will be taking over from Christy Uba who was named the overseer of the scheme following the removal of the 18th DG, Muhammad Fadah, in November 2022.

“We are going to release a statement tomorrow. The handing-over holds Monday by 11:30 am at NYSC headquarters, Abuja,” he noted.

Mrs Uba is the NYSC Director of Information and Communications Technology and the first woman to be to lead the agency since its establishment in 1973.

Sack of former DG

Documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES revealed a series of allegations against Mr Fadah, a Brigadier General, bordering on corruption, nepotism and religious bias.

On 2 September 2022, a letter authored on behalf of the Governing Board of NYSC by its Chairman, Fatima Abubakar, and addressed to the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, listed a lot of issues against the DG.

The letter noted that some of the petitions against Mr Fadah queried his academic qualifications and age, adding that the board had earlier called and spoken to the DG concerning the allegations “but failed to fulfil his promise to change.”

Following the series of complaints, Mr Fadah was subsequently removed as the DG with effect from 16th November 2022.

