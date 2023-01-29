Eleven persons were burnt to death on Sunday in a road accident at the Soka Bridge in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident was a collision between a heavy-duty trailer and a luxury Marcopollo bus.

A witness said the accident was caused by the trailer driving against traffic.

“The trailer passed through one way and collided with the Marcopollo bus which was coming from Benin road. The bus caught fire in the collision,” the source said.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Unit Commander in Ore, Sikiru Alonge, confirmed the accident, saying the 11 victims were burnt beyond recognition.

He said the accident caused traffic congestion along the road.

“The fire has been extinguished, while the traffic is being controlled on the Benin/Lagos Lane,” said Mr Alonge.

“Efforts are on top gear with other security agencies to remove crashed vehicles from the road.”

He, however, urged motorists to always obey traffic rules to avert further tragedy.

It would be recalled that in December, a similar tragedy struck on an Ondo highway, killing three persons.

That accident occurred close to the Federal Government Girls College on the Akure-Owo highway in Akure.

The accident, which involved a Toyota Sienna van with registration number: LND778YG and another Toyota Hummer bus with registration number: KTN 298 YJ was also a head-on collision.

It occurred when one of the vehicles overtook a trailer on the single-lane highway.

