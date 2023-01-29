Two children and seven adults have died after a truck conveying a 20ft container fell on top of a commercial bus in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Sunday.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said in a statement on Sunday that the nine fatalities include — two children, four male and five female adults.

The agency did not identify the deceased.

A woman was rescued and has been taken to the trauma centre.

“Further investigations revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge,” the statement reads.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of the Agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.”

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the operation has rescued the victims and security operatives are still on the ground.”

“Further investigation to be carried out by the Nigeria Police on the removal of the barriers on the bridge aimed at preventing trucks from ascending,” he said.

