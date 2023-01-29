Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking reelection says he will not be sharing a podium with his main opponent, Abdulazeez ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP, following the violence that erupted in the Surulere area of the state, an official has said.

Gbenga Omotosho, the information commissioner, in a statement on Saturday, said the governor will not be present at the debate to give an account of his stewardship and speak to the electorate on his plans for the next four years due to the ‘PDP sponsored violence’ that took place on Friday.

The debate is organised by The Platform Nigeria, a medium founded by Poju Oyemade, who is also the Senior Pastor and founder of The Covenant Nation.

According to the organisers, “this debate is to determine who is most able to manage the 5th largest economy.”

The event will be transmitted live on DSTV and ChannelsTV by 6 p.m.

Reason for Sanwo-Olu’s absence

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence,” the statement read.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023.

“The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”

Violence

In a video making the rounds, some thugs numbering about 12 are seen shooting in a neighbourhood at about midday. One of them was wielding an axe.

Some seconds into the one-minute video, a car – Sienna, which appears to be a governorship campaign car of the PDP candidate, drove in and one of the gunpersons opened the front seat and kept his bag in it.

“This is happening in front of my shop. Jesus! I can’t even go out to close my shop. Oh my world!” the shop owner who secretly took the video said.

Debate

The state government said security agencies in the state were investigating the video and “they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilized and cultured.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu, Mr Adediran, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and 15 others are contesting for the governorship seat in the 11 March election.

Many times, the PDP governorship candidate had cried out that his campaign team was attacked by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the APC.

PDP reacts

Reacting to the development, Hakeem Amode, the PDP state publicity secretary said in a statement on Saturday that “It is an act of cowardice to use the Friday attack as an excuse to avoid a debate with Jandor.”

The PDP said the governor refused to appear in the debate to “save his face from impending embarrassment at the debate.”

The party further said the violence was orchestrated by the APC before the campaign team of Mr Adediran arrived in the local government area.

Mr Adediran is on a campaign tour of some wards and people at the grassroots level in the state.

“A responsible government that truly cares about the people should have received a briefing on the incident to know that his party thugs were the ones who attacked the campaign convoy of our governorship candidate,” the PDP said.

