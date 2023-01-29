As part of his plans for the economic development of the country, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has vowed to reopen all of Nigeria’s land borders if elected president in February general elections.

Land borders in the country were closed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, with the president accusing Nigeria’s neighbours of allowing massive smuggling into Nigeria to the detriment of the country. At least four of the borders were reopened two years later while the others remain closed.

Atiku made the pledge at the party’s presidential campaign in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital on Saturday.

The former vice president, who was an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, said he has more knowledge of border issues than his rivals in the presidential contest.

According to him, reopening the borders would foster trade and investment between Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.

“I promise you that I will open the borders that have been closed. I am more knowledgeable on border issues than all the other presidential candidates.

“The borders would foster trade and investment between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries. Nobody must stop us from trading with our neighbours,” he said.

Atiku also promised to tackle the security challenges in the country to promote agricultural activities.

