Florence Obi, the vice chancellor of the University of Calabar, has directed the Medical Board of the institution to urgently conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of a student.

The deceased, Precious Agini, is a 3rd-year student of the Department of Library and Information Science. She died on 28 January at the institution’s Medical Centre.

The order for investigation is contained in a release signed on Sunday in Calabar by the Registrar of the University of Calabar, Gabriel Egbe.

Mr Egbe said that the vice-chancellor, as well as the entire institution, valued the lives of her students and is devastated by the painful loss reported at the medical centre of the institution.

“The Medical Board is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deceased’s admission at the University Medical Centre.

“The Medical Board is also to determine if the death could have been prevented, and examine the roles played by the individual staff of the Medical Centre in managing the patient.

“The Board is also expected to establish the veracity or otherwise of allegations of carelessness or negligence of duty among the staff of the hospital in handling the patient and advise management on how to avoid a reoccurrence of similar situations in the future.

“The report of the board is expected to reach the Vice-Chancellor on or before Feb. 2.”

(NAN)

