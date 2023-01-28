The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its chairperson in Ebonyi State, Okorie Okoroafor, over alleged anti-party activities.

Dele Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the PDP, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, according to the News Agencyof Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Ologunagba said the suspension was ratified by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) after an emergency meeting on Friday in Abuja.

“Pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) and 57(3) of the constitution of the PDP (as amended) the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okoroafor with effect from Friday 27 January.

“The suspension was over allegations of anti-party activities and violations of provisions of Section 58(1) of the PDP constitution (as amended in 2017),” he said.

Mr Ologunagba added that the suspended PDP chairperson had been referred to the party’s appropriate disciplinary committee for further action.

Background

Although the PDP did not give details of the alleged anti-party activities against Mr Okoroafor, his suspension, sources told PREMIUM TIMES, was linked to his recent boycott of a presidential rally in the state attended by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Some PDP members have been accusing him of having “romance” with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

The PDP has been suspending its members in recent times over anti-party activities.

The party recently, suspended former governor of Enugu State and its senatorial candidate for Enugu East District, Chimaroke Nnamani, over similar anti-party activities.

Mr Nnamani was accused of supporting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The former governor was suspended alongside nine others who were also accused of committing the same offence.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

