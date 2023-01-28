The United Nations has warned against an upsurge in hate speech and disinformation ahead of the upcoming Nigeria general elections.

“In Nigeria, with national elections imminent, we must be watchful for any upsurge in hate speech and disinformation, particularly if tensions were to rise between political, regional, or ethnic groups,” Matthias Schmale, UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria said.

Speaking to journalists at the holocaust remembrance day, he enjoined everyone to be vigilant because words can be weaponised and lead to physical harm. This is alluding to how atrocities of the holocaust and genocides were preceded by hate speech.

Hate speech is a threat to our cherished values, to the cohesion of our societies, and to the lives of our most vulnerable, especially women and girls, Mr Schmale noted.

The internet and social media, he added, have supercharged the risks associated with hate speech and calls for strengthening the resilience of young people against the ideologies of hatred and educating them on the dangers of disinformation.

“I call on all stakeholders in Nigerian society to stand up and speak out against instances of hate speech and discrimination. Each of us can play a role in countering this scourge and ensuring that all people enjoy the protections and rights for which the United Nations stands,” Mr Schmale said.

Elections in Nigeria are characterised by various forms of violence, both online and offline. All happening before, during and some times after the election. Pre-election periods are characterised by hate speech from various camps trying to market their candidates and de-market others.

Nigeria is billed to hold its general elections on 25 February and 11 March to elect new leaders, including a new president and parliament.

