Fire engulfed a filling station in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Friday.
Enyo filling station, located in Zone 1, Wuse area of the Nigerian capital went up in flames at about 7:00 p.m. Nigerian time.
Residents of the area said they first heard a loud explosion before seeing the fire burn.
An eyewitness told PREMIUM TIMES that the fire started from a petrol tanker parked inside the fuel station.
“It started from the petrol tanker and spread to all the cars parked there,” the witness said, refusing to disclose his name.
The fire was still on at the time of this report. However, initially chased away by aggrieved residents for allegedly arriving late, firefighters are now battling to extinguish the fire.
