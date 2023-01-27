Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State held protests to reject the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Terste Kume, sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election that was held last 16 July.

After the judgement was delivered, members of the PDP trooped out of the court premises accusing the tribunal of injustice.

The party loyalists in their numbers rained curses on the panel members, accusing the court of attempting to impose a governor on the people of the state.

Security personnel stationed within the court premises persuaded the aggrieved party members to move outside the court premises where they resumed their wailing.

One of the aggrieved party loyalists, Adeshina Oyinloye, who spoke to our reporter, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement.

Mr Oyinloye said the judgement is against the wishes of Osun people, stressing that they are fed up with the APC government.

“The judgement is unjust. We all voted massively for Ademola Adeleke during the election. Everybody willingly gave Adeleke the chance to rule the state,” he said.

“What we are hearing today is sad because it is against our wish. Court cannot impose leadership on us in this state, we have expressed our wish, we are tired of the APC leadership,” he added.

Another member of the PDP who identified herself as Biodun also expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment.

“Why will the judge be saying that Governor Adeleke is dancing to Buga song in public. Is that an offence? Is that a crime?,” she asked.

“We want someone who loves us , we don’t want a dictator.”

Meanwhile, some of the APC members rejoiced over the judgement were heard mocking their saddened PDP rivals.

