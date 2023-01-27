The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, did not appear before the state’s House of Assembly which summoned him over the alleged misappropriation of N18 billion.

The Assembly had invited the governor to appear before it on Friday by 10 a.m. to explain how the N18 billion federal government loan they approved in 2021 for the state was spent, a letter by the acting Clerk of the House, Suleiman Shamaki, stated.

“(Given) your request to the Kebbi State Government to borrow funds from the Federal Government dated 18, October 2021 with reference No GHBK/8/21/Vol.1.

“That the Kebbi state house of Assembly has approved the sum of N18,746,059,992,57) through its resolution dated 18, October 2021.

“In line with its efforts to ensure prudent management of state resources the house is requesting his excellency to appear before the house to explain how and where the funds were utilised on 27, January 2023 by 10:am, the lawmakers said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the governor did not appear before the lawmakers.

His spokesperson, Hahaya Sarki, did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

The Assembly speaker, Sani Lolo, could not be reached immediately to comment on the development on Friday.

