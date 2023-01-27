Hassan Sule, son of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State dead.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr Addra said that the deceased died on Thursday night after he was discovered unconscious in front of his apartment and taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to the CPS, the remains of Hassan will later be taken to Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

NAN reports that Hassan, who has a twin sister Hussaina , died at the age of 36.

Mr Addra had earlier issued a statement announcing the death of the governor’s son.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday January 26, 2023.

“Hassan died at the age of 36.

“The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday at 10am.”

Nasarawa speaker mourns

The Speaker of the Nasarawa House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has described the death of Hassan, as a shock, painful and colossal loss to the state.

The speaker made this known in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

Mr Abdullahi described Hassan as a young promising, humble and cherished young man and prayed God to forgive his shortcomings, grant him paradise and comfort the family.

He condoled with the governor, his wife, Silifat Sule, the entire family and the state at large over the great loss.

He noted that death awaits every mortal and would occur whenever God so desired.

He urged Mr Sule, his family, friends and the entire people of Nasarawa to see Hassan’s demise as the will of God

” We should continue to pray for the repose of his soul.

“We woke up this morning with the sad and shocking news of our dear son, Hassan.

“What can we say, God Almighty is the sole giver and taker of life, this is one death too many at this time, it is very shocking, painful and colossal.

“May the Almighty Allah accept all his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him paradise as his final abode and comfort us all,” the speaker added.

