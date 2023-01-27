Security has been tightened in Osogbo as the Osun governorship election petition tribunal set the stage to deliver judgement on Friday.

Our reporter who visited some areas in the state capital observed heavily armed security personnel moving around.

Some of the areas visited were Okini, Agunbelewo, Oke-Fia, Technical Road, Capital, Asubiaro, Olaiya, Aregbe and Ogo-Oluwa.

The security personnel were patrolling the areas with siren blaring vehicles.

Aside from the police, other agencies involved were the State Security Service (SSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

An armoured tank was positioned at the State High Court in Osogbo where the judgement will be delivered.

The gate of the court was currently under siege as security personnel screened visitors, while ordering many party supporters to stay outside.

Those allowed in moved into the courtroom on a long queue with given numbers.

The panel will begin sitting at 9 a.m., according to a notice signed by the tribunal secretary.

Police in the state on Thursday assured that security will be provided during and after judgement.

