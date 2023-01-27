Defence Headquarters says the military has in the last two weeks eliminated more than 84 terrorists and rescued 122 abducted victims in North-east and North-Western parts of Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing on ongoing military operations in the country, on Thursday in Abuja.

In North-east zone, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised a total of 42 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and apprehended 14 during the period.

He said that troops also rescued six abducted civilians while a total of 267 terrorists and families members, comprising 22 adult male, 128 adult females and 117 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

Mr Danmadami added that the troops had within the period, recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two locally fabricated guns, one FN rifle, one G3 rifle, three QJC gun, and two 60mm mortar bombs.

According to him, troops also recovered 36 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO, seven 60mm mortar chargers, four RPGs, seven bombs, one phantom MRAP, two PKGM.

Other recovered items he said included one gun truck, 332 rounds of 12.7mm AP ammunition, 56 rounds of 7.62 rimmed ammunition and 21 rounds of 7.62mm special refilled ammunition.

“19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special, 14 AK47 magazines, two vehicles, nine bicycles, four motorcycles, one mobile phone, N15,000 and other sundry items were also recovered .

“All recovered items, apprehended criminals, rescued civilians were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“Captured terrorists and surrendered terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action,” he said.

Mr Danmadami further said that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted series of air interdiction operation at terrorists hideouts, enclaves and camps in Dogon Chuku in the fringes of Northern Tumbums.

He added that the air interdiction mission was also conducted at Arina Kasa in Southern Tumbums of the Lake Chad Basin, Chidike in Mandara Mountains and Gezuwa area, all in Borno.

According to him, the battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised while their structures and logistics were destroyed in the air strikes.

In the North-west, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 42 terrorists, apprehended four and rescued 26 abducted civilians in several land and air operations within the period.

He said that troops also recovered 18 AK47 rifles, one sub-machine gun, 126 rounds of 7.62mm special, six magazines, 13 motorcycles, two boafeng radios, 10 mobiles, and two laptops.

He added that the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on 15 January, conducted a well planned and coordinated air interdiction operation at identified terrorists hideouts at Rara Forest, Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to him, feedback by troops revealed that 20 bandits were neutralised while 17 motorcycles and several boafeng radios were burnt in the air strike.

In North-central, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Safe Haven, Guards Brigades and Whirl Stroke with Civilians Joint Task Force, neutralised seven terrorists.

He also said that the troops apprehended 19 terrorists and two gun runners as well as rescued 36 kidnapped victims in different operations.

The defence spokesperson said that troops also recovered several calibre of arms and ammunition during the period.

(NAN)

