The Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has blamed fifth columnists allegedly working in collaboration with the opposition PDP for the gruelling fuel scarcity and scarce new naira notes in the country.

Nigerians have been facing biting fuel scarcity across the country just as they find it difficult to get the new naira notes in circulation even as the CBN deadline for the withdrawal of the old notes from circulation approaches.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, recently reiterated the position of the apex bank that there will be no going back on the 31 January deadline despite the hurdles Nigerians face to get the new notes.

Although Mr Emefiele claimed that there is adequate supply of the new notes – N200, N500 and N1000 – in circulation, the reality, however, is that commercial banks either do not have enough of the notes for their customers or their ATMs do not dispense them at all.

On Wednesday, during his campaign tour of Ogun State, Mr Tinubu, in Abeokuta, said the biting fuel scarcity and inadequate new notes in circulation were attempts by saboteurs to ensure he would not win the 25 February presidential election.

He told the gathering of APC faithful, supporters and chieftains that he would win the election regardless of the efforts of those planning to sabotage him.

Mr Tinubu, however, did not name the saboteurs in his outburst the campaign rally.

PCC reaffirms Tinubu’s position, names saboteurs

Meanwhile, the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC has reaffirmed the position of its presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, blaming some fifth columnists and the PDP as the saboteurs behind the fuel scarcity and scanty new naira notes.

A statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, said: “Nigerians should no longer be in doubt about those working in cahoots with fifth columnists in the system to inflict avoidable pains on hapless people for political end.”

The statement noted that rather than what the PDP would want Nigerians to believe that Mr Tinubu had blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the current challenges in the country, the PCC said Mr Tinubu in his statement in Abeokuta “was only adverting government’s attention to the sabotage being carried out by some Fifth Columnists in the system, possibly working in cahoots with the PDP.”

The statement said the attempt by the PDP and the Atiku Abubakar campaign to create a wedge between Mr Tinubu and Mr Buhari by distorting the statement the APC presidential candidate made in Abeokuta was an exercise in futility.

“PDP and Atiku should remember not to get high on their own smoke. No political blackmail and an attempt to create a conflict between Tinubu and his long-term ally, President Muhammadu Buhari can succeed,” a part of the statement read.

Read the full statement below:

FUEL AND NEW NAIRA NOTES SCARCITY: FIFTH COLUMNISTS WORKING IN CAHOOTS WITH PDP

Nigerians should no longer be in doubt about those working in cahoots with fifth columnists in the system to inflict avoidable pains on our hapless people for political end.

No sooner Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu empathised with the Nigerian people facing the dual crises of fuel and new Naira notes scarcity than the opposition PDP and the Atiku camp issued a knee-jerk response, derailing from the issues, distorting Asiwaju’s statement and trying, in vain, to create a wedge between our presidential candidate and President Muhammadu Buhari.

When the guilty are afraid of being uncovered, they try to push back with red-herring

For the records, Asiwaju Tinubu during APC campaign rally at Abeokuta on Wednesday, in his statement, did not mention, blame or accuse President Muhammadu Buhari for the current challenges in the country.

Asiwaju Tinubu was only adverting government’s attention to the sabotage being carried out by some Fifth Columnists in the system, possibly working in cahoots with the PDP.

The CBN officials, including Governor Godwin Emefiele have said many times that enough new Naira notes have been supplied to the banks, yet our people complain that they have not been able to get the new notes.

In recent days, many ATMs are either not working or when working they are dispensing the old notes, just a few days to the January 31 deadline.

Similarly, Asiwaju Tinubu is aware of the salutary efforts by President Buhari to end the fuel queues, by chairing a 14-man panel. Yet the queues and agony continue.

For a presidential candidate, who cares about the suffering of our people, he has a duty to warn government that its efforts to make life better for Nigerians are being sabotaged on several fronts.

Our presidential candidate only re-echoed what is well known and acknowledged, even by President Buhari himself at different fora: That there are Fifth Columnists in and outside of government who often throw spanners in the works against good intentions and programmes of the government.

How does an advisory genuinely made by Asiwaju Tinubu to protect and create goodwill for the government of his party become an attack? It can only be so in the jaundiced view of the PDP.

It is in this light we found amusing the directionless Atiku Campaign’s bagful of mischief in their hurriedly put together press statement meant to gain shameful mileage from the suffering of Nigerians.

PDP and Atiku should remember not to get high on their own smoke. No political blackmail and an attempt to create a conflict between Tinubu and his long-term ally, President Muhammadu Buhari can succeed.

We have bad news for Atiku and his handlers: their latest mischief is therefore doomed to fail.

The Atiku rudderless campaign, always seeking cheap shots and easy ways has again woefully attempted to make a mountain out of a molehill from the comments made by Asiwaju Tinubu in Abeokuta.

As a patriotic and compassionate leader, Asiwaju Tinubu will not stomach seeing ordinary Nigerians being made to face excessive difficulties over mundane issues due to activities of petrol and currency hoarders.

As a proud leader of the APC, Asiwaju Tinubu would not also look indifferent as his party and the government get dirtied with black brush at a critical time like this, whether he is a candidate or not.

Atiku camp’s hasty move to mine political capital out of the clearly difficult situation betrays his campaign’s possible connivance, due to its desperation.

As Asiwaju said in Abeokuta, these orchestrated hardships will not stop his impending victory come 25 February. Nigerians shall surely vote for a party that is working to solve all the problems and mess created by the PDP for which their presidential candidate was an integral part in the, largely, 16 unproductive years they spent in government.

Atiku and his team can continue their indulgence in fake news and twisted narratives, they cannot change the minds of majority of Nigerians who have long rejected the PDP and Atiku, after their 16 wasted years in power.

