An unknown number of vigilantes were reportedly killed in a bombing raid by an unidentified aircraft in Galadima Kogo, a community of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State, on Tuesday.

Several members of the group, including its leader, were also injured in the bombing raid.

The vigilante members were bombed as they were preparing to counter an attack against terrorists who had earlier attacked their community.

A reliable source told PREMIUM TIMES that during the attack, several villagers were kidnapped and several herds of cattle were rustled.

One of the community leaders, who asked not to be named, confirmed the incident over phone.

“It is unbelievable. As of now, I cannot say how many people were killed, but I know they are many.

“What I know is that two Hilux vans have evacuated the dead from the camp.

“It is the vigilante men that have been protecting us against these bandits and now that many of them have been killed, we are at the mercy of the gunmen,” the source added.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident but did not confirm the number of those killed or wounded.

“Government is already on top of the incident as we are battling with the survivors and injured and how to restore peace to the area,” the commissioner added.

The incident happened barely three days after three persons were killed and three others abducted in Gwada town, in the same local government area.

