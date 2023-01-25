A former Governor of Adamawa State, Umar Bindow, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor announced his resignation from the party in a letter addressed to the party chairman of his Kolere ward, in Mubi North Local Government. The letter was dated 20 January, 2023.

Mr Bindow did not mention if he was defecting to another political party.

He called on his supporters across the state to also quit the party if they are interested in building a harmonious Adamawa.

The former governor said he quit the APC due to the party’s inability since 2019 to reconcile aggrieved members in Adamawa State.

“This decision is not an easy one but after deep prayers and wide consultations with my family, stakeholders and faithful followers across the state and country at large, I have decided to resign my membership.

“The decision is also a result of a lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the unfortunate events of the 2019 general elections and the 2022 primary elections.

“While thanking you and the party, I wish to also inform you that my faithful supporters will be joining me across the state in leaving the party to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa that will enshrine unity in our diversity towards our collective development as a people,” Mr Bindow wrote to the APC.

Mr Bindow was the governor of the state from 2015 to 2019. He lost reelection to the incumbent governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He unsuccessfully contested the APC governorship primary election last year; the election was won by Aishatu Binani, the incumbent senator for Adamawa central.

She polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes.

Mr Bindow scored 103 votes to come the third position in the election.

