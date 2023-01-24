A few days after the Court of Appeal in Abuja ruled that Akanimo Udofia, and not Ita Enang, was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in Akwa Ibom State, a letter has surfaced online showing that the APC may have expelled Mr Enang from the party.

Mr Enang is a former adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter, signed by the APC Chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Stephen Ntukekpo, dated 24 January 2023 and addressed to the chairperson of the APC in Mr Enang’s ward in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state, said Mr Enang was expelled because of his litigation over the party governorship ticket.

Mr Enang, a former senator, is going to the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal judgment on the Akwa Ibom APC governorship ticket.

The APC accused Mr Enang of working secretly for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Ntukekpo, in the letter, said the State Working Committee of the APC acted on a petition written against Mr Enang.

The expulsion letter is genuine, Mr Ntukekpo told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday evening.

Mr Enang, however, told this newspaper he was not aware of his expulsion.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke with the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Udofia, about the development, and asked him if Mr Enang’s expulsion was not likely to cause more crisis in the party.

“I don’t know why you are asking me that question. It’s a party affair. I guess the party Exco would be in a better place to answer that question,” he responded.

“They did whatever they did for whatever reason.

“I am not aware Ita Enang was working for the APC. Ita Enang is a hired mole. Anyway, that’s his problem. The party will deal with it,” he added.

