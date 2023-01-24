The All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Tuesday said Naja’atu Mohammed, its former head of civil society organisations directorate, was sacked due to incompetence and for leaking vital information.

Mahmud Jega, Adviser Public Affairs, Tinubu Media Office, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Jega described Ms Mohammed’s resignation as hasty and preemptive after the campaign council had discovered her leakage of sensitive information to opposition political parties.

He charged APC supporters to ignore the antics of political jobbers like Ms Mohammed and concentrate on delivering the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket in the coming presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Mohammed, who claimed to have resigned from her position on Saturday, also alleged that Mr Tinubu is suffering from dementia.

“The Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council received with amusement the hasty resignation of Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed from her position as Director of Civil Society Organisations.

“This was just before she was sacked for incompetence, quarrelsomeness and after being uncovered to be a mole planted in the winning campaign council to leak sensitive information to our desperate opponents,” Mr Jega said.

He said Ms Mohammed had succeeded in deceiving the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, when her sack letter had arrived at her desk.

He added that her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the PCC had proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.

“Not being a medical doctor but one whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name dropper.

“She nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.

“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test,” Mr Jega said.

He added that in contrast to Ms Mohammed’s claim; Mr Tinubu had been running the most promising campaign schedule than any of the presidential candidates.

According to Mr Jega, Mr Tinubu’s stamina had taken him to many parts of the country; with an almost non-stop schedule of political rallies, town hall meetings with business and cultural stakeholders.

On her claim that Mr Tinubu has no plan for the North, Mr Jega said “Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none, this is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.”

He said that Mr Tinubu had unfolded an action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedeviling the North got a very comprehensive attention.

The APC PCC Adviser Public Affairs recalled that Mr Tinubu also attended the Arewa Summit in 2022 where he unfolded and elaborated on his action plan and programs.

“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character. Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive resignation letter that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and declaring her support for him,” he said.

He added that Nigerians must be wondering what kind of values and beliefs she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.

“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on television to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari, only a mole could behave in such a manner.

“We urge our supporters across the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now,” Mr Jega said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

