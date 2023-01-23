Wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Titi Abubakar, has said all the challenges facing the country will be solved when her husband becomes president.

Mrs Abubakar spoke on Monday at a female town hall meeting in Ibadan organised by South-west Zonal Director of Women Presidential Campaign Council of the PDP.

She appealed to women to vote for her husband so that she can become the first Yoruba woman to hold the position of first lady.

“If you vote for my husband, there will be ease of life because only my husband knows the solutions to Nigeria’s avalanche of problems. He has the capacity to revive, restructure and reposition the moribund state of Nigeria.”

Mrs Abubakar promised that the candidate will not disappoint Nigerians if elected president.

“If you all vote for my husband, he won’t let you down. Nigeria will be better for the common good of all.”

At the meeting, the South-west Zonal Director of Women Presidential Campaign Council, Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, urged Nigerians who are yet to collect their permanent voter cards to visit the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their cards.

Mrs Adeleke-Sanni also appealed to Nigerians to vote massively for the PDP presidential candidate.

“In Nigeria, women are the most populous in terms of numbers. We are the major determinants of who wins and loses elections. When we vote, we stand by it. But if you do not vote, someone else will decide for you. Your vote is your power and that power begins with collecting your PVC. I hereby urge you to collect your PVC and vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates in the February 25 and March 12, 2023 general elections,” she said.

