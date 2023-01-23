Hundreds of air passengers had their travel plans disrupted at the international and local wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Monday as staff of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) embarked on strike over salary increment.

The NAHCO workers were said to have walked out of the international airport in the early hours of Monday, leading to the cancellation and delay of several flights scheduled for the day, according to passengers affected by the development.

“They are still on strike as we speak. You need to see how airlines are cancelling and rescheduling passengers’ flights at the airport,” a ticketing official who declined to have his name in print told PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that the development has grounded several arrival and departure flight schedules as passengers lamented that there was no prior communication intimating them of the development.

In a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, stranded passengers moved around at the international airport with their luggage. Others were seen complaining about the effect of the ugly development on their itinerary.

In an update to passengers by a private air carrier, Air Peace, the airline said “ …due to an industrial strike being embarked on by all staff of our ground handler, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, against their Management, flights across our network will be disrupted today.”

The airline noted that the strike has affected the operations of all airlines being handled by the company( NAHCO).

“While we monitor the situation and hope things return to normal soon, we regret the impact of the disruptions on your travel plans and plead for your understanding. Thank you for choosing Air Peace and we shall keep you updated on the development,” Airpeace said.

