The outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the suspension of Kingsley Kanu, the younger brother of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu from IPOB, for allegedly working against the interest of the group.

Mr Kingsley’s suspension was announced in a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group in Germany, Collins Chinedu and issued by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

“The lPOB leadership in Germany unanimously suspends him (Kingsley) indefinitely from the family of IPOB in Germany led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with effect from today, the 21st of January 2023,” said the statement which was issued on Sunday night.

The group accused Kingsley of indulging in a series of anti-IPOB activities allegedly aimed at bringing the IPOB in Germany to disrepute and, by extension, disorganising the group worldwide.

He is accused of insubordination to IPOB leadership, forming a parallel leadership in Germany and violating the group’s code of conduct.

Kingsley is said to have reported a fellow IPOB member to the German police, which is against the IPOB’s code of conduct and his oath to the group.

The group said Kingsley is just an ordinary member of IPOB in Landsberg am Lech, Germany, but has been using his affiliation to the detained IPOB leader, Mr Kanu to gain “unmerited super advantage” and has been placing himself above every IPOB rule.

IPOB specifically accused Mr Kingsley of “Imposing and parading an expelled IPOB member, Mr. Ogbenna Abraham as the new National Coordinator in Germany with the sole intent to cause division within the existing structure in Germany”.

The group said Mr Kingsley must understand that the Biafra struggle is beyond anybody’s affiliation with its leader, Mr Kanu.

The struggle itself is beyond a “family affair”, it added.

“The IPOB in Germany is a registered nonprofit organisation under German laws.

“Mr Kingsley Kanu must, therefore, be reminded that further violations of the code of conduct will have serious legal consequences,” the group warned.

IPOB warned its members globally, not to take orders or work with Mr Kingsley.

The group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Its leader, Mr Kanu, is standing trial in Abuja for alleged terrorism.

Mr Kanu’s follower, Simon Ekpa, allegedly broke away last year and formed a parallel group which has been accused of carrying out most of the deadly attacks in South-east Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

