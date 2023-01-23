A 300-level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Oluwapelumi Olona, has allegedly committed suicide at his off-campus residence in Aule area of the Ondo State capital.

The remains of Mr Olona were found hanging, buckets supporting his feet.

Mr Olona was a student of the Department of Industrial Design. His death is believed to be connected to depression arising from financial difficulties.

His friends had gone in the early hours of Saturday to his room and found it locked. They eventually broke the door after several calls to his phone drew no response.

Inside the room, they found the body hanging from the ceiling and some buckets under his feet, indicating he had used the buckets to reach the ceiling.

Popularly referred to as “Black”, some neighbours who did not want their names mentioned described Mr Olona a jovial and an ever smiling person who never got into an argument or a fight with anyone.

He was into producing designer wears under the brand name “Tart Angle.”

A visit to his Facebook page revealed that Mr Olona had been nursing suicidal thoughts, which he had shared via a post on 8 October 2022.

”Suicide kinda answers all, it’s the only thing that listens and trusts You when You left all to your self ‘Good night and Good bye,” the post read.

The post received a number of responses advising him against suicide.

In another post six days earlier on 2 October, the deceased made a passionate plea to his readers to assist him with finance to enable him achieve his goals of making designs for a modelling outfit.

He said he needed money to make the dresses, acquire a better Android phone and other equipment to get his products to a wider market.

When contacted, the spokesperson of FUTA, Adebanko Adegbenro, said the university was aware of the incident, which he described as sad and unfortunate.

“The Students Affairs Division has gotten in touch with the family and it is also providing support services,” he said.

“Counsellors are also providing needed support for students who may have been impacted by the sad development.

“The police authorities have also been duly informed. Our prayer is with the family at this very difficult moment. May the Lord grant the family and friends of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also, the police spokesperson in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

She said it was “a case of suspected suicide,” adding that the corpse had been deposited at the morgue.

“Investigation has commenced to ascertain the actual cause of death,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

