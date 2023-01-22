Some supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, washed the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle, Jigawa State, the venue of the ruling party’s presidential campaign.

The cleansing exercise comes hours after the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, held a rally at the venue on Saturday.

The PDP supporters led by Umar Danjani – the Jigawa youth leader of the PDP campaign council for Atiku Abubakar, accused APC supporters in the state of corrupting the campaign venue built by former governor Sule Lamido.

The youth leader said the APC has done nothing in the state, alleging that it was after the PDP administration that kidnapping for ransom and other social vices become common in the state.

Mr Danjani said the APC rally was successful because of the venue and the Airport built by the PDP administration, assuring that the people of Jigawa will vote the APC out of power in the next general elections.

Mr Danjani said the cleansing exercise was also meant to clean the bloodstain from the killing of farmers, herders crisis which the APC administration failed to address.

“Jigawa is a stronghold of the PDP, and the party is set to return to power after failed tested years of the APC.

“We are here to sweep out all the disease, bad leadership, insecurity, hunger, poverty and division they have brought here, as PDP plan to rebuild the hope of the common man”, Mr Danjani said.

