The Kano State Government has confirmed the outbreak of Diphtheria in 13 local government areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, stated this at a briefing on Diphtheria and Lassa fever outbreaks in the state on Saturday.

He said that 100 suspected cases have been recorded out of which three have died.

“As of 20th of January 2023, we have recorded 100 suspected cases from 13 local government areas.

”Ungogo, Nassarawa, Bichi, Dala, Dawakin Tofa, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Kiru, Rano, and Gwarzo.

”Out of the 100 suspected cases, eight were confirmed, while we are awaiting more results.

“We have lost three lives among the eight confirmed cases.”

Mr Tsanyawa said currently 27 patients were on admission receiving treatment while 41 have been managed and discharged.

The commissioner noted that on 10 January, the public health emergency operation centre received a report of a suspected case of Lassa fever from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano.

He said that a team was deployed to investigate, a sample was taken for a laboratory test and three days later the result turned positive for Lassa fever.

“Ten samples were taken from the high-risk contacts of the index case, three become positive making a total of four cases which is currently managed at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital isolation centre,” Mr Tsanyawa said.

The commissioner maintained that the Kano State government had activated the Kwanar Dawaki isolation centre for isolating the Lassa fever cases.

He added that medical personnel have been trained and transferred to the isolation centre where drugs and consumables were propositioned and are fully functional.

He pointed out that the state would conduct a routine immunisation campaign in the affected local government areas.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

