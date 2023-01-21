The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Jigawa State, Abdullahi Tsoho, Friday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Tsoho’s defection comes barely hours before the visit of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, who is expected to campaign in the state on Saturday.
Mr Tsoho was received by the Jigawa governor, Muhammad Badaru, and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Umar Namadi, at the Government House.
Mr Tsoho said he joined the APC alongside all the senatorial candidates, the candidates of the House of Representatives of the Labour Party and other party chieftains from the state.
He said all the defectors will be officially received by the APC presidential candidate, Mr Tinubu, on Saturday.
The governor, Mr Badaru, while receiving the defectors said they and their supporters will be accorded every right and privilege being enjoyed by the members of the APC.
Before he defected to the APC Mr Tsoho, a former scribe of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Jigawa, was a staunch critic of the governor. He accused Mr Badaru of destroying the state and local governments’ contributory pension scheme. He also accused him of not recruiting civil servants.
