At least seven people were on Thursday killed by suspected gunmen in Abagana in Makurdi, Benue State capital, the police have said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Alele Catherine, said several people sustained injuries following the attack which occurred around 10 p.m.

The gunmen invaded the community near the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area shooting sporadically and throwing the people into pandemonium.

Also, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Benue State Governor, Paul Hemba, told reporters the security personnel and other villagers are combing the bushes in the community searching for missing persons.

According to Mr Hemba, the victims were members of a family.

He said that the attack was unprovoked as the villagers were already set to go to bed when they met their untimely deaths at the hands of their assailants.

