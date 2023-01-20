The Peoples Democratic Party has suspended Chimaroke Nnamani as a member of the party.

The suspension, which is effective from Friday, is based on allegations of anti-party activities levelled against Mr Nnamani, a statement from the party said.

The suspension was taken by the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party according to its national spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba.

The NWC also suspended Fayose Oluwajomiloju, son of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Chris Ogbu -Imo State; Ayeni Funso -Ekiti State, among others.

Mr Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, is the current senator representing Enugu East on the platform of the PDP.

He is also the senatorial candidate of the party for Enugu East in the forthcoming 25th February national assembly elections.

Despite being a chieftain of the PDP, he has been canvassing support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Fayose’s son, Olawajomiloju, is the candidate of the PDP for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency.

Mr Fayose is believed to be opposed to Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP. But unlike Mr Nnamani, he has not been campaigning openly for Mr Tinubu or any other presidential candidate.

It’s not exactly clear what will happen to the tickets of the suspended members.

Read the full statement below:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

The suspended members in Ekiti State are;

1. Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North)

2. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

Others are;

1. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

2. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II)

3. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

