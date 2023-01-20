Suspected kidnappers have attacked and abducted two wives and six children of the District Head of Mutumbiyu, Sani Muhammad.

Mutumbiyu is in the Gasol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The police in the state, however, said the incident happened in Jalingo, the capital of the state on Thursday.

Witnesses said the gunmen attacked the residence of the monarch, a retired judge in the early hours of the day and took his family members.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Muhammed, a second-class chief, was not at his Jalingo residence as of

the time of the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the gunmen had already contacted the monarch demanding ransom Friday morning.

Spokesperson of the Taraba Police Command, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying security operatives have swung into action and are trailing the criminals with the hope of rescuing the victims unhurt.

“Two wives and six children of the chief of Mutumbiyu were abducted at about 1 am Thursday and effort is being made to rescue them,” Mr Usman said.

