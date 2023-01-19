The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, slated 5 April for judgement in the trial of a former Head of Service of the Federation, (Ex-HoS) Stephen Oronsaye by the federal government.

He is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 22 charges of multibillion-naira pension fraud.

He faces trial along with the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe, and three companies on amended 22 charges

The firms standing trial with them are Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited.

EFCC alleged that the defendants, between 2010 and 2011, used the firms and diverted billions of naira in public funds through procurement projects purportedly aimed at reforming the federal civil service pension.

The former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team ( PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, was indicted in the case but has been tried and jailed in a separate trial over similar charges by another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial of Mr Oronsaye and his co-defendants started over six years ago with his first arraignment in July 2015.

It had passed through two judges before it was reassigned to the third judge, Inyang Ekwo, who brought it to a close on Thursday.

Mr Ekwo fixed 5 April for judgement after the lawyers to EFCC, Mr Oronsaye and other defendants adopted their final addresses for and against the case.

Closing arguments

While adopting his final brief of arguments, Mr Oronsaye’s lawyer, Ade Okeanya-Inneh, asked the court to dismiss the charges against him.

Mr Okeanya-Inneh requested the judge to discharge and acquit him from the charges on the ground of lack of evidence and merit.

He contended that the charges against his client were worthless because they were not based on evidence.

The defence lawyer recalled that the EFCC on its own in the course of the trial withdrew 22 of the original charges when faced with the reality that the charges lacked substance.

But the prosecuting lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, prayed the court to convict the defendants based on the evidence adduced by 21 prosecution witnesses who testified in the case.

Mr Atolagbe predicated his argument on the alleged confession of the 2nd defendant (Osarenkhoe Afe) in the trial.

It is the second criminal trial of Mr Oronsaye, who retired as the Head of Service of the Federation in 2010 and would be facing since 2015.

But the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, exonerated him of the earlier trial in 2017.

The court held that the EFCC failed to prove the allegation that he used his position as the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Financial Action Task Force set up under President Goodluck Jonathan’s government to divert the N190 million in public funds.

Pension fraud case trajectory

Mr Oronsaye and his co-defendants in the pension fraud case were first arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges before Gabriel Kolawole, then a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on 13 July 2015.

They were to take a new plea following the amendment of the charges by the EFCC on 16 February 2016, when the case was suddenly transferred to John Tsoho, another judge, who later rose to become the current Chief Judge of the court.

When the case came up on 16 February 2016, the judge adjourned the case till 1 March 2016.

But at the resumed hearing when the defendants were scheduled to be re-arraigned, Mr Tsoho said he had since realised that the case was reassigned to him “in error.”

He said he had been instructed to return the case to Mr Kolawole’s court.

Mr Kolawole who continued hearing the case would later be elevated to the Court of Appeal bench.

The case was then reassigned to Mr Ekwo.

In February 2022, the anti-graft agency closed its case before Mr Ekwo with the testimony of its 21st prosecution witness.

Thereafter, Mr Oronsaye and his co-defendants opened their defence to the 49 charges of money laundering involving N2 billion in public funds.

EFCC alleged in the charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja that the defendants siphoned the money through a biometric enrolment contract purportedly for the reform of the civil service pension system.

In November 2021, a former chairperson of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Maina, was jailed for eight years by the Federal High Court in Abuja for money laundering offences involving pension funds.

The judgement convicting and jailing Mr Maina was tendered by the EFCC to strengthen its case against Mr Oronsaye and his co-defendants.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported in 2014 how the Auditor-General of the Federation indicted Mr Oronsaye for about N123 billion allegedly diverted between 2009 and 2010 under his watch.

The 169-page report titled “Special Audit of the Accounts of the Civil Pensions,” uncovered humongous financial irregularities, outright stealing and kickbacks.

The report found that the pension payroll was never subjected to an internal audit between June 2009 and December 2010; and that over N52 billion paid as monthly pension under Mr Oronsaye remained unaccounted for.

