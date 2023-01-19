The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, will not retire in March when he attains the age of 60 years.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Baba was expected to bow out of office on 1 March when he clocks 60 years.

He was appointed IGP on 6 April, 2021 and confirmed two months later by the Police Council.

Mr Dingyadi explained that the Police Act 2020 gives the IGP a four-year tenure which cannot be interrupted by retirement age.

“Let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise,” he said.

Some Nigerians had expressed concern about the retirement of the IGP at the time the country will be conducting the forthcoming general elections.

While the presidential election and the National Assembly elections hold on 35 February, four days before Mr Buba’s 60th birthday, the governorship and State assembly elections hold on 11 March, 10 days after his birthday.

