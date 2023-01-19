The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was in Abeokuta for over five hours on Wednesday in continuation of his campaign tours but refused to pay a courtesy call on his former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

It was the first time Atiku was visiting Ogun State after Mr Obasanjo overlooked him toendorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

On 1 January, the former president in a New Year message had urged Nigerians to vote for Mr Obi.

Atiku had always made Mr Obasanjo’s residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library his first point of call on previous visits to Abeokuta.

But on Wednesday, Atiku arrived at the Park Inn hotel, less than one kilometre to Mr Obasanjo’s residence at about 1:57 p.m. from where he left for his campaign engagements.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting during his visit the PDP presidential flag-beare said party members hoping for appointments in his government must win their polling units for the PDP during the presidential election.

“The only way, as far as I am concerned, if I am president, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I am going to direct to everybody, because unless we do that we will not win the elections.

“You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you make sure you win your polling booths.“

Adeleke vows to help Adebutu unseat Abiodun

At the campaign rally in Abeokuta, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, told the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Ladi Adebutu, that he will give him the secret to unseat an incumbent governor.

Mr Adeleke unseated former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in July, 2022.

“I will tell my brother, Lado my secret and the strategies we used to win in Osun,” Mr Adeleke told party supporters at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta.

“What I have to tell you is that the victory that happened in Osun will be replicated in Ogun by God’s grace. The revolution has started in Osun.

“Now that I have come to Ogun, light has come and when light comes, darkness vanishes,” the Osun governor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

