There was a mild drama in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Monday as former President Olusegun Obasanjo assumed the role of a senior secondary school prefect and led other alumni of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) on an 18-kilometre walk to celebrate the school’s 100th year of existence.

Mr Obasanjo, who will be 86 years in March, led dozens of current and old students of the school as they walked through major roads in the Abeokuta metropolis.

The former president dazzled residents, motorists, and passers-by during the walk with his brief remarks and actions.

In a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the ex-president was seen attempting to playfully spank some of the old students who were walking outside the straight lines maintained for the walk.

“Join the line,” Mr Obasanjo said.

The retired general wore a brown knicker and a BBHS-branded T-shirt.

The old students sang the school anthem, among other songs, as they walked through Oke Egunya, Igbore, Oke-Igbein, Ibara and Ake in the Ogun capital.

They visited the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and Saje, the host community of BBHS and eventually into the school premises.

The former president did not address the press.

Watch the video here.

