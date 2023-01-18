A police inspector was on Tuesday shot dead in Aba, Abia State, South-east Nigeria, by gunmen suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Two of the gunmen were killed during a shootout with the police, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the killing, said the incident happened at about 12:30p.m.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said some police operatives from a local station were on patrol when the gunmen opened fire at them.

He said the gunmen stole a rifle from the slain police officer.

A witness told NAN in Aba the slain officer was killed when he ran after the fleeing gunmen.

“We were going to the market when we saw these boys, who were inside a tricycle with very powerful guns as they passed us.

“It was not long when they passed by us that some policemen on patrol followed them.

“The policemen engaged them and killed two of them, while the others ran away and one ran into the back of a nearby building.

“The inspector ran after the robber that ran to the back of a nearby building unknown to him that the other robber was waiting for him.

“The robber shot at the inspector at close range and killed him on the spot,” the witness said

The police spokesperson said police operatives were on the trail of the gunmen who escaped. He urged residents to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The upsurge in deadly attacks in the South-east have been linked to the Biafra agitation in the region.

(NAN)

