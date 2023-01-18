Nigerian troops deployed under Operation Forest Sanity killed at least two terrorists during clearance operations in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that the troops prevailed over the terrorists during a firefight along the Kaboresha-Rijana Forest-Kuzo-Kujeni-Gwanto-Kachia axis.

“The troops set up an ambush position along the Gwanto-Kwasau Road, and thus engaged bandits approaching the location on motorcycles. The troops killed two bandits and recovered three motorcycles.

“The troops also raided bandits camps in the Kutura-Rijana general area. The bandits fled into the forest on sighting the troops, who then destroyed the camps and recovered three motorcycles.

“Other items recovered include several sets of military uniforms and bandoliers.

“The onslaught against bandits is in progress and the government appeals to the general public to continue to volunteer useful information,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Aruwan said while receiving the report, the state’s Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction and commended the troops for their committed efforts which resulted in the latest success.

Chikun Local Government Area is one of the most terrorised towns in Kaduna State.

Terrorists commonly called bandits have carried out relentless attacks on communities in the area. The gangs of criminals have killed or kidnapped hundreds of people in the area.

