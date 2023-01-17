Kidnappers have seized three members of a Baptist Church in Iwo sent to deliver ransom for the release of two members of the church with the kidnappers.

The two members were reportedly kidnapped five days ago while returning from their farms in the Ileogbo area of Osun State.

A few hours after their abduction, the kidnappers contacted the family members and demanded a N10 million ransom for their release.

But a source in the church who requested anonymity for security reasons told our reporter that families of the victims negotiated down the ransom to N6 million.

The source said the ransom was to be delivered at a location in Kogi State.

However, the three people sent to deliver the money were themselves abducted at the location.

“On getting to Kogi, all those who went to deliver the ransom were also abducted. The money is gone and three other persons abducted,” the source said.

Another source in the church who also requested not to be named said the N6 million ransom was contributed by Baptist Church members across the country.

“It was a fundraising across our churches. The leaders requested help from members of the church and people contributed.”

Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson of the police in Osun State, confirmed the incident.

“We are aware of the abduction, we are working on how we will get them released.”

The state government has, however, directed the police and other security agencies in the state to ensure the victims are rescued.

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, in a statement on Tuesday, assured that the victims will be rescued.

This is the third reported case of kidnapping in the state since the beginning of the year.

Three days ago, a housewife, Oluwatoyin Ojo, was kidnapped at her apartment on Landero Street around Technical College in Osogbo.

