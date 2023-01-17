The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State on Monday kicked off its governorship campaign in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, considered to be a key battleground area, with a promise to improve security, increase investment in education and eradicate poverty.

The choice to launch its governorship campaign in Kaura Namoda might have been informed by the absence of any major power broker in the state from the local government.

While the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle, is from Maradun Local Government in the Western Zone of the state, the PDP candidate, Dauda Lawal, is from Gusau in the Central Zone. The APC deputy governor is from the Central Zone and the running mate to the PDP candidate is from Bukkuyum in the Western Zone.

Party promises to rescue Zamfara

During the rally, the PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing to fulfil its campaign promises.

Mr Lawal, a banker, pledged to tackle insecurity.

Zamfara is one of the most insecure states in the country. Gangs of terrorists also called bandits have sacked communities, abducting residents, and travellers for ransom. Thousands of people have either been displaced or killed by terrorists.

He assured the crowd that if elected governor, security would be his priority. He said he would secure lives and properties across the state.

Declaring the APC-led administration a failure, the PDP candidate said his administration would tackle poverty and hunger by creating solid foundations for Zamfara’s economic growth.

“We are alarmed that the security of lives and property of the people of Zamfara is no longer guaranteed under the present APC government as a result of leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the state’s affairs.

“I have good plans for the people of Zamfara State, and that is the reason why I want to use this opportunity to unveil my manifesto that has six smart agendas: agenda on education, security, food security, agriculture, economy, healthcare, and empowerment.

“The manifesto has provided information on how my administration would bring sustainable policies that will make everyone in Zamfara the right to an improved standard of living, adequate life for the health and well-being of everyone, including the elimination of hunger and poverty,” he said.

