An audio recording has gone viral in which the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu, accused a female aide, Bunmi Ademosu, of interfering in the management of the governor’s health.

Ms Ademosu is the Special Adviser on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mrs Akeredolu’s outburst in the recording indicated that the governor is suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

In the audio message she was said to have shared on a Whatsapp platform for officials of the governor, Mrs Akeredolu accused Ms Ademosu of “sneaking in concotions” for the treatment of her husband’s ailment.

She said she had earlier warned the aide against such practices as she only believes in authodox medication.

“I have a message for Ademosu. I don’t have her number, and I don’t think she is worthy of me having her number,” she said.

“I want this woman to stay away from my husband. Stop sneaking in concotion . According to her, they are from her pastors, her fake pastors, to give my husband to drink. We rely on medical care, we rely on western style of medical care and Aketi will get well.”

She further accused Ms Ademosu of an ambition to become deputy governor, should the governor become incapable of completing his tenure.

“What has triggered this very message is her recent meetings to become the Deputy Governor of Ondo State,” she said.

“Look at you, what have you got upstairs to be the Deputy Governor of Ondo State? Yeah, peradventure anything happens to Aketi, Lucky takes over, it is a constitutional thing. But for you to be scheming, is evil.

“I told Aketi from the onset that this woman is evil, this woman is no good and it is happening. She has nothing good for you. I warned you. This woman is bloody evil. But I am warning her for the very last time to stay away from my husband.

“And look, you’re dealing with an Igbo woman in this kind of situation, I will deal with you mercilessly, you will never forget in your life.”

“For the very last time Ademosu or whatever you call yourself, stay away from Aketi, stay away from sneaking in those concotions. Stay away this woman. You won’t find it funny with me oh, you are a very terrible human being. Go away.”

A rumour had been circulating of the governor’s ill-health but his aides had denied it.

An aide of the governor, Richard Olatunde, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that Mr Akeredolu was performing his duties, saying, “he is not sick.”

“We were out together on a function yesterday and today and there is nothing that suggest that he is sick,” he added.

Mr Olatunde, however, noted that for someone who is above 60 years of age, it is not unusual for him to fall sick, but added, “he certainly does not have any life threatening problem.”

On the viral audio recording, Mr Olatunde said his office was yet to reach her to ascertain the authenticity of it.

“She has just arrived from Lagos and we will get to her and ascertain whether the audio is authentic or not,” he said.

Besides being the Special Adviser to the governor on Intergovernmental Affairs, Ms Ademosu also doubles as the state Liaison Office in Abuja.

She is an influential member of the state cabinet, leveraging on her closeness to the governor.

Mrs Ademosu could, however, not be reached on phone as of the time of filing the report.

