The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Lambata, a community in Gurara local Government over the killing of a District Head, Mohammed Abdulsafur.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, the governor announced a restriction of movement in the town between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday 15 January, till further notice is given.

The governor said the curfew was necessary to assist security agencies bring the tension in the area following the killing of Mr Abdulsafur, under control, safeguarding lives and properties, as well restore law and order.

“Niger state government condemns in strong terms the violent clash and acts of lawlessness that erupted in Lambata town which led to the murder of the village head,” the statement signed by the Information Officer, Lawal Tanko further indicated.

While calling on the residents to remain calm and to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of ensuring that peace and normalcy return to Lambata and its environs, the statement enjoined security agencies to ensure enforcement of the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Mr Abdulsafur was attacked by some irate youth at his residence on 14 January. He was later confirmed dead after he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gawu-Babangida for treatment.

Meanwhile, when the Commissioner of Police of the state, Ayodeji Ogundele, visited the family of the deceased district head, he promised

that the perpetrators of the act will be apprehended and shall be made to face the consequences of their actions.

He admonished the family not to take laws into their hands and allow the criminal justice system to take its course.

