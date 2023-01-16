The police in Katsina State have released the personal details of the five women who were abducted by terrorists in Katsina Sunday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the women were abducted in Mai Tsauni, Gidan Haruna in Kankara Local Government while they were on their way to church.

In a statement by the command spokesperson, Gambo Isa, they attacked the community with AK 47 rifles and started shooting sporadically.

Mr Isa said the terrorists wounded the pastor of the church, New Life for All, simply identified as Haruna.

He said the pastor is being treated at a medical facility in Kankara town.

“The kidnapped victims are (1) Rabi Isyaku, F, aged 15yrs, (2) Rabi Saidu, F, aged 36yrs, (3) Rabi Babba, F, aged 49yrs, (4) Saratu Hadi, aged 27yrs, and (5) Nusaiba Shuaibu, aged 13yrs, all of Maitsauni village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state,” he said.

Mr Isa added the Divisional Police Officer in Kankara was alerted but the terrorists had escaped with their victims when the policemen reached the community.

“DPO Kankara led a team of Policemen to the village but before his arrival, the terrorists had already escaped with the victims. The injured Pastor was evacuated to General Hospital, Kankara for treatment.

“Efforts are on with a view of arresting the hoodlums, please,” Mr Isa added.

Katsina, like many North-western states and a part of the North-central region, has been witnessing a series of terrorist attacks leading to the death of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of others.

