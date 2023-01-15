The police in Bauchi State have killed two kidnap suspects, arrested four others and rescued six victims.

This is contained in a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, and made available to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the police recorded unprecedented successes in its different daring operations across the state aimed at dislodging remnants of kidnappers and bandits’ enclaves.

“Efforts had been intensified in a bid to trail and apprehend the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

”On Dec. 10, 2022, Police operatives in conjunction with locals, ambushed and neutralised two of the armed kidnappers.

“The remaining suspects were subdued by the superior firepower from the operatives and forced to scamper in disarray into the nearest bushes with possible bullet wounds.

“The police operatives neutralised two bandits and recovered fabricated SMG rifles, and three operational motorcycles (Honda Bajaj) during the operation,” he said.

He said the command had intensified patrol in all the forests to get the fleeing suspects arrested.

READ ALSO:

The spokesman pointed out that all suspects arrested confessed to having taken part in several kidnapping activities around Alkaleri local government area.

He said an investigation was ongoing and efforts had been intensified to arrest their co-conspirators.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

