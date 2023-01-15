The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to fix the comatose Ajaokuta steel company if he is elected president in next month’s election.

The former vice president also promised to develop an inland port in the state.

Atiku, who stated these during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Saturday, said the port will help to develop water transportation.

“I am very happy with the people of Kogi State for this show of support, show of love. Most of the challenges have been enumerated by previous speakers, one of them is the issue of Ajaokuta. I want to confirm here that if you give us your support and elect a PDP government, the nightmare of Ajaokuta will be a thing of the past. I assure you this and it is a promise I have made on behalf of PDP.

“I also want to promise you that the issue of your inland port is not only a Kogi issue, but issue of Northern Nigeria, because through the development of the port in Kogi, we also will have access to the maritime transportation in this country, so it is not a Kogi matter, it is our matter for the entire north of the country. I promise you we will implement that programme.”

The Ajaokuta Steel Mill was established in 1979 but had remained uncompleted and moribund ever since despite billions of naira sunk into it by successive government.

The project has become a popular campaign talking point for Nigerian politicians none of whom have been able to make the facility functional.

Atiku also promised there won’t be a delay in paying civil servants in the state as his administration will support the state to pay workers’ salaries.

“From what I have seen from Obajana up to Lokoja, it is thousands of young men and women, we will give you jobs, if we don’t give you jobs, we will give you business to do, I promise to set aside ten billion US dollars to empower our young men and women so that they can live comfortable lives,” he said.

Atiku also promised to fix the university system to avoid strikes.

“We appeal to you, we are here not to deceive you, we are men and women of integrity. If you want your next state government to benefit you, vote PDP in the presidential election, you will see that by the time we come to conduct the governorship election, we will take over Kogi State and make sure that we deliver good governance,” he said.

The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, called on the people of the state to support the party.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress has deceived people of the country.

“Kogi has never disappointed me, they gave me their best. I am asking you for one more time to also give me your best. I have enjoyed what you always give me. This time I am asking you to give me the best president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The people of Kogi State have suffered enough, the last seven years have been hell on earth, you have suffered insecurity, most of you cannot sleep with your eyes closed,” he said.

