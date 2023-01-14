Five presidential candidates have accepted invitations to meet with stakeholders in the South-west region of Nigeria.

The parley is being organised by the South West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF).

The forum consists of representatives of several Yoruba group organisations including farmers and marketers in the country and diaspora.

The spokesperson of the group, Olalekan Ajia, in a statement on Saturday, said the presidential candidates will address the stakeholders on their plans, especially for the region, if elected.

Mr Ajia said that the candidates will meet leaders of the group on separate dates at Jogor Centre in Ibadan.

The presidential candidates who have honored invitation of the group are; Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP, Omoyele Sowore of AAC, Adewole Adebayo of SDP and Kola Abiola of the PRP.

Mr Ajia stated that interactions will begin on 17 January with Mr Sowore of AAC.

Atiku of the PDP, Mr Adebayo of the SDP and Mr Abiola of PRP will be meeting with leaders of the group on Thursday, 19 January.

He said Mr Kwankwaso will take his turn on 23 January.

“The candidates will address a conglomeration of South West interests and associations across party, religious and ethnic affiliations, as well as Diaspora associations on how they would support the region to execute its existing blueprint for an integrated railway system, power infrastructure, security and development of mineral resources for maximum realization of the potential of the abundant human and natural resources of the region as spelt out in the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

DAWN which is the non-partisan Commission jointly owned by all 6 Yoruba states for the region’s integration, security and socio-economic development.”

The Chairman of the South West Development Stakeholders Forum, Alao Adedayo, also said efforts were ongoing to get response from Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of LP.

Mr Adedayo said the South-west is the industrial hub of the country, therefore it “deserves to know from the candidates exactly how they intend to incorporate the zone in their agenda for a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

