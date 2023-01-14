The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is jittery over the overwhelming support and popularity his party is enjoying.

He said with the gale of defections that is currently rocking the ruling APC in the state, the ruling party has every reason to be afraid.

Mr Lawal said this in Gusau, the capital of the state, on Saturday afternoon while denouncing a statement by the APC that he sponsored thugs to disrupt peace and unleash mayhem during campaigns and political rallies.

A statement by his media office described the allegation as “a lie that lacks any substance”.

“Our attention has been drawn to a shameless and irresponsible press release given by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs accusing the PDP of sponsoring thugs to destabilize political rallies in the state. We are not surprised because the APC in Zamfara is well known for deliberate distortion and doctoring of facts,” he said.

“Zamfara Government is confused and jittery over the overwhelming support and popularity PDP is enjoying, especially the gale of defection that is wrecking the APC in the state.

“The Matawalle-led administration, having realized that they can’t win the election in Zamfara State, in a desperate move has resorted to heating the polity, outright lies, and innuendos,” the statement quoted Mr Lawal as saying.

He said the statement was a strategy meant to distract PDP.

“We want to categorically refute the baseless lies contained in the press statement. Our campaign and rallies are peaceful and will continue within the ambit of the law. We understand that the APC is greatly concerned over the overwhelming popularity Dauda Lawal is enjoying across Zamfara, this is mainly due to his focus and policy-based campaign on issues that will improve the lives of the people as such the APC is desperate to smear his image, and that of the PDP,” the media office said.

Mr Lawal said the APC-led administration had in the past mobilized thugs to attack his entourage and campaign offices and burn their campaign vehicles.

The APC had in a statement last Tuesday accused Mr Lawal of sponsoring thugs to launch an attack on members of the APC.

The state government accused thugs loyal to Mr Lawal of attacking an APC campaign vehicle while they were celebrating a Sokoto Appeal Court verdict in their favour.

