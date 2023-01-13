The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State says a report being peddled by the media centre of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that three special advisers and a top appointee of the state governor, Bello Matawalle, joined the party is false.

The PDP in two different terse statements claimed the aides were dissatisfied with Mr Matawalle’s style of leadership and decided to defect to the party.

“Former Zamfara APC chairman and current deputy organizing secretary of the APC, Zamfara Central senatorial Zone, Alhaji Musa Mallaha has dumped the party and joined the PDP in support of Dr_DaudaLawal,” the centre said.

In another statement, it stated thus: “Defection continues to rock the ruling APC in Zamfara as 3 Special Advisers, and the chairman, Zamfara Independent electoral commission, dump the APC for the PDP. They were received by the governorship candidate Dr_DaudaLawal at his Gusau residence.”

The media centre also provided pictorial pieces of evidence of the defectors being received by its governorship candidate, DaudaLawal and the PDP chairman in the state, Mukhtar Lugga.

It is a lie – APC

But in a swift reaction, the APC through its spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, said the defectors were not Mr Matawalle’s appointees.

He said the three persons, Hamisu Magami, Abubakar Maigandi and Yunusa Rosy were aides to the immediate former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

Mr Idris said Garba Muhammad – Danburan is a former Chairperson of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC) and not the current chairperson as stated by the PDP.

He described the report as misleading and false.

“The report is completely misleading and a desperate move by both the PDP and the defectors to build a fake image.

“It will be good to clear the minds of Nigerians that Zamfara people are well informed about who those imposters are,” he said.

“The three persons who deceptively posed as advisers, Alhaji Hamisu Magami, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi and Alhaji Yunusa Rosy are not Special Advisers to Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“They only served as advisers under the immediate past administration of former Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari. They have no significant roles in the present leadership of Gov. Bello Matawalle”, he added

Mr Idris said the ruling APC has continued to receive serving and former leaders of the PDP including candidates who were cleared to contest for responsible positions in the 2023 general elections without lying.

“It certainty amounts to cowardice, mischief, misinformation, lies and deception for one to claim what one isn’t, even if he or she had been there just in order to score a false political point. It is high time the opposition PDP realises that no amount of such bad attitude will bring down the APC which holds nothing against the PDP,” he said.

