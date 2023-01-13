The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, says he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday to thank him for assenting to the 2022 Electoral Act.

Mr Adeleke said he benefitted from the law in his bid to become governor.

The president signed the Electoral Act in February 2022.

The law has been praised for certain provisions that tend to improve the electoral process.

Mr Adrleke said he benefitted from the law in his run for governor

He said the Act paved the way for the 2022 governorship election in Osun State to be conducted ‘free and fair’.

Mr Adeleke said this to journalists after he visited the president at the State House.

“I am happy to tell you that I just saw our president, looking so well, looking so good and I am happy about that.

“Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it. That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy,” Mr Adeleke said.

READ ALSO:

He added that the visit also provided him with the opportunity to discuss federal assistance to Osun State with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

“We just greeted and some of the other things, I already submitted and I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

