The Lagos PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on Friday said he remained committed to faithfully deploying state resources to ease the burdens and hardship of residents and end their worries.

Mr Adediran in the company of party leaders made the pledge when his campaign train landed in Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos, in continuation of his tour of the 245 wards of the state.

The governorship hopeful, in interactive sessions with various artisans, religious and other groups in the council, said that his ambition was not personal but for the interest of the masses.

According to him, God has so much blessed the state with huge resources and he will utilise the state’s wealth to address various challenges facing the residents if elected in the forthcoming elections.

“I don’t want to run a government that people I am ruling do not know me. I never knew there was no mechanic village and workshop in Somolu for mechanics, vulcanizers, technicians and other artisans.

“I will provide solutions to all your challenges. I will create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The government we are going to lead is for the masses. People will have means of livelihood, hooliganism will end, thuggery will end. Relax your mind.

“The government will not allow affliction and oppression of the people of Lagos state. I have the political will to end all anomalies and hardship in the state.

“God has blessed Lagos so much to ease the burden of residents and bring happiness for the mass majority of the people,” Mr Adediran said.

He said that his administration would empower women and youths to do business rather than giving consumable items like noodles.

According to him, his government will ensure free and compulsory education with free school uniforms.

Adediran said the presidential elections remained the most important on 25 February, hence the need for the people to vote for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He urged the people not to be deceived to vote along ethnic lines, stressing that being related by blood does not guarantee help to anyone.

He said if Atiku wins, other state elections would be easy for the party to win.

Earlier, the leadership and members of the MotorMechs and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MONTAN), Somolu/Bariga Branch, who gave Adediran and his team a rousing welcome, decried the lack of mechanics village in the council for them to do their work.

Speaking, Samson Olukunle, the chairman of MONTAN, Somolu/ Bariga, who lamented that there was nowhere dedicated to mechanics across the council, said: “there are many things to say but we have to say few words.”

Mr Olukunle, who noted that whoever God wanted to use, no one could stop, urged the party leaders and members to embark on a house-to-house campaign.

Also, the Chairman of the Lagos State Vulcanizer Association, Somolu/ Bariga Branch, Jacob Oludare, who noted that only the Will of God would prevail in the poll, said: “We are working for the progress of Nigeria.”

Mr Oludare urged the party members to work harder in the grassroots campaigns ahead of the elections.

Similarly, Mr Adediran, at the interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Bariga LCDA, assured the people that no section or religion in the society would be neglected in his government.

Commending CAN for receiving him, the PDP candidate said that poverty, flooding, traffic jam, out-of-school children and other challenges facing the state did not know the religion nor spared anyone.

“We should not sit on the fence because we are church leaders. It is about time that all of us must be determined to see to the state of our state. We have come to seek partnership from you rather than campaigning.

“We must come together and rescue our state now. We have the resources to ease the burdens of the people of the state.

“We want to sit down with the body of Christ to better our tomorrow. Even if you have decided not to vote for us, please pray for me, that is enough,” he said.

According to him, with trust in God, he is determined to end the reign of APC in the state to run a masses-oriented government with the fear of God.

Mr Adediran said that he had solutions to resolve youth restiveness in the state if elected.

Earlier, the CAN Coordinator, Bariga LCDA, Moses Elebute, said: “Our church members belong to different parties, so we recognise all political parties.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidate and his deputy on 19 October 2022 embarked on a tour of the 245 wards in the state for stakeholders’ engagement in each council.

