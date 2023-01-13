The Supreme Court, on Friday, left members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State in a state of uncertainty by deferring judgement in the party’s governorship candidacy legal battle indefinitely.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, leading a five-member panel of the court, had after taking arguments from parties in the appeal on Wednesday, fixed judgement for Friday.

The appeal was filed by Farouk Aliyu against Umar Namadi’s emergence as APC governorship candidate for Jigawa State.

Mr Namadi is the deputy governor of Jigawa State. The governor of the state, Abubakar Badaru, is serving out his second term as governor.

But on Friday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by Emmanuel Agim asked lawyers to parties in the appeal to await further “directives” concerning when the verdict would be delivered.

At Friday’s proceedings, Mr Agim had announced that judgement in the suit was going to be delivered later at 3 p.m. but later notified the parties that the judgement was not ready.

The appeal filed by Mr Aliyu, a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, is challenging the nomination of Mr Namadi as APC’s governorship flagbearer in Jigawa State for the 11 March poll.

Mr Aliyu’s appeal challenges the 4 November 2022 decision of the Court of Appeal in Kano, which dismissed his case and upheld Mr Namadi’s candidacy.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Ita Mbaba in the 4 November verdict, unanimously dismissed Mr Aliyu’s appeal against the 13 September 2022 judgement by Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Dutse, Jigawa State, for being unmeritorious.

The judge at the trial court held that Mr Aliyu lacked the right to have sued the governorship candidate, adding that he failed to prove his case with credible evidence.

Meanwhile, Mr Namadi challenged a portion of the Court of Appeal judgement upturning the trial court’s decision that Mr Aliyu lacked the right to have filed the suit which did not qualify as a pre-election case.

Arguments

Arguing the appeal before the Supreme Court panel on Wednesday, Mr Namadi’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, urged the court to dismiss Mr Aliyu’s suit and allow his client’s cross-appeal

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), contended that the appellate court erred when it exercised jurisdiction over Mr Aliyu’s appeal, which arose “from an action improperly constituted.”

However, Mr Aliyu’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, a SAN, prayed the apex court to grant his client’s appeal.

